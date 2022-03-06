Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, captained his team to victory in a novelty football match.

This was part of activities to mark his 85th birthday on Friday.

Obasanjo, who starred for his team against the Ogun State Government team led by the Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, scored two of the four goals during the run of play.

Speaking to newsmen after the match, Mr Obasanjo appreciated God for his fitness in spite of his age while also advising his age mates to practice good living.

His secret is inculcated in the abbreviation DREMS – Diet, Rest, Exercise, Medical examination and Social interactions.

Commenting on the football match, the Ogun Deputy Governor said, As part of the events commemorating the 85th Birthday of our Elder Statesman, His Excellency Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, I captained the Ogun State five-a-side team against the OOPL, one captained by Baba himself.

It was a goal-fest with Baba scoring goals himself.

May Almighty preserve us all to celebrate with Baba again next year in good health.

Watch video below: