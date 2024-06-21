The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has stated that it has only received GH¢47 million from the government for the conduct of the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The Head of Public Relations, John Kapi who confirmed this said the Council received the money on Friday afternoon.

This comes after the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh informed Parliament that the Finance Ministry had released GH¢80 million to WAEC for the BECE.

However, Mr Kapi has said although money has been disbursed, it is half of the amount stated by the Nsawa Adoagyiri MP.

“They were supposed to have paid us GH¢95,837,306 million and out of this they have paid GH¢2,284,618. So we were expecting them to pay a balance of GH¢93,552,688 to us to enable us to conduct the examination.”

“In 2023 they paid and we still have some arrears of GH¢698,500 for them to settle…earlier on the 17th of May we received GH¢2.2m and then this afternoon we received a warrant for GH¢47,125,594. So that is about half of the total amount left to be paid to us,” he explained in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

The BECE has been scheduled to start from July 8 to July 15, 2024 nationwide.

But WAEC has hinted of a postponement if government fails to pay the money to ensure the smooth conduct of the exam.