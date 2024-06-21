The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has stated that it might have to postpone the upcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) due to financial constraints.

According to the Director of Public Affairs at WAEC, John Kapi, the Council needs about GH₵90 million to conduct the exams.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Midday News on June 21, he said although the exam papers were printed, there were no funds to distribute them and send WAEC officials to monitor the exams hence until, they received the funds, the examination might be postponed

“On our part, as I have said to the media over the last few days, we have managed go get bond paper to print our question papers. So all preliminary preparations have been done. What we need is to get money from the government and then we send our officers out there and conduct the examination.

“In view of that, we are afraid we might have to postpone the exam because there is no money anywhere for us to use for the examination,” he said.

He said the postponement would last until the money is released, enabling the examination body to carry out the exams.

Mr Kapi said the delay in releasing funds was rare as WAEC “has never had to postpone any exam because of monetary issues but as it stands that is the only option.”

The Director of Public Affairs said despite attempts to get the government to release funds to run its activities, the Ministry of Education has failed to pay heed to their demands.

Meanwhile, he has advised students preparing for the upcoming BECE to continue with their studies.

A week ago, John Kapi, said, “For BECE, we still have an outstanding payment of ₵698,500, and then for the 2024 examination, we expect a total amount of ₵95,837,306 from the government.”

He noted that so far, the council has received ₵2,284,618, leaving an outstanding balance of ₵93,552,688 needed for the BECE.

He emphasised that the $2 million received is insufficient to facilitate the examination.

The Minority caucus on the Education Committee in parliament first raised the issue this week, calling for a payment schedule from the government.

Ranking Member on the Education Committee, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, revealed that he proposed to the Chairman of the Education Committee that they call for a meeting with the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Education, and the national officer for WAEC to develop a roadmap for releasing funds.

He noted that, this would enable WAEC to conduct the BECE and ensure they have the necessary financial resources to carry out their mandate.

