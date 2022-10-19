One out the 207 candidates writing the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at Kabonwure D/A JHS Centre in the Kpandai District of the Northern Region, has been delivered of a baby.

The pregnant 18-year-old candidate, Bertha Ujeija, went into labour on Tuesday, while the paper was ongoing.

She was rushed to the Kabonwure health centre where she was delivered of a baby and managed to complete the second section of the examination.

Speaking to Adom News’ reporter, Odehyeba Owusu Job, after her delivery, she disclosed her decision was not to allow her pregnancy hinder her from writing her exiting exams.

According to her, she has ambitions of becoming a nurse and she will do everything possible to fulfill her dream.

The exams supervisor for Kabonwure D/ A JHS, Mr Kepo, who confirmed the incident, added that she was given special conditions to write to prevent complications.

He further said that another pregnant woman and other nursing mothers have been given the opportunity to write.