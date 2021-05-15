Husband of Ghanaian songstress, Becca, has reminded his wife of how much she means to him in a recent post on Instagram.

The two, who continue to serve followers with relationship goals on special occasions, share images of themselves on their social media pages.

Dr Tobi Sanni Daniel, shared an image that captured his wife in a white and black outfit. He indicated that he wasn’t going to wait for Becca’s birthday before celebrating her.

The Instagram post read: “Your dedication, commitment, tenacity and courage is a blessing… It’s not your birthday but just another lovely day with you… I love you baby @beccafrica.”

Becca in response wrote: “I love you my husband… you make me feel so beautiful.”