Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, flew his gorgeous wife Dr Louisa Satekla from Accra, Ghana to New York, America as she turned a year older on January 19, 2023.

In a video shared on the official Instagram page of Stonebwoy, he and his lovely wife were spotted in the backseat of a luxury vehicle as they sang along and danced to one of Stonebwoy’s songs.

Captioning the lovely video, he wished his adorable wife a happy birthday and bestowed God’s blessings upon her life. In a lovely message, he wrote:

“LOVE alone is not Enough! Divine Combination Protection, Guidance and Prosperity. LOVE alone is not Enough.”

Commenting on the post with her official Instagram account, drlouisa, Dr Satekla thanked her romantic husband for all that he has done for her. She wrote: “Thank you for everything ❤️❤️❤️.”