Arsenal striker, Eddie Nketia, was given a heroes welcome by players and officials of Women’s team, Ridge City Football Club after he arrived in the country on Tuesday night.

In a video sighted by adomonline, Nketia was already enjoying himself, emulating the moves of the traditional dancers as he was cloaked with a Ghana flag while waving a smaller one.

The 23-year-old together and countryman Callum Hudson Odoi were left out from England’s World Cup squad for Qatar.

Checks revealed that the two were on the radar of the Ghana Football Association in hopes of convincing them to switch allegiance to represent the Black Stars.

Nketia was reported to have turned down advances in hopes of securing a call up from the Three Lions for the Mundial.