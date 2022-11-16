President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, November 15, met with King Charles III of England.

The meeting, which took place at the Windsor Castle, was confirmed by a tweet on the official handle of the Royal Family.

“This afternoon, The King welcomed the President of Ghana to Windsor Castle for an Audience,” the caption accompanying a photo of the two gentlemen shaking hands read.

President Akufo-Addo is in the United Kingdom on a private visit. He is expected back in the country today.