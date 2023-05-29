Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has called for the scrapping of the Electronic-levy (E-levy) and Covid-19 levy.

According to him, government must abolish the two taxes because it opted for an IMF bailout.

Reacting to the President’s State of the Nation address on Covid-19 and IMF bailout, he said government must show its sincerity and sensitivity to the plight of Ghanaians by doing away with the two taxes.

“Ghanaians also expected the awful E-levy to be abolished since his government has opted for an IMF bailout. President Akufo-Addo must be sincere and sensitive to the plight of the suffering Ghanaians,” he tweeted.

Mr Ablakwa in his tweet, urged his colleagues in parliament to “take advantage of the mid-year budget review to expunge those two obsolete taxes.”

Government introduced e-levy to help generate revenue internally for developmental projects instead of going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a final address to the nation on the measures in the COVID-19 fight on Sunday, May 28, President Nana Akufo-Addo declared that the pandemic was over.

President Akufo-Addo reasssured Ghanaians that his administration did not use the COVID-19 pandemic as an avenue to engage in corrupt activities.

He emphasized the US$3b IMF bailout will not be an instant panacea for the country’s challenges.

