Asamoah Gyan has urged leaders of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to be humble and learn from what Morocco is doing right with its football.

Gyan following his trip to Rabat posted a video of himself touring facilities in Morocco, with a caption that was straightforward.

According to the 37-year-old, nobody is perfect and Ghana should be open to turning to the North African country for lessons regarding its fallen standards with football.

Gyan wrote on Instagram: “It’s about time we learn from what Morocco is doing. Nobody is perfect. We have to be humble and learn from each other.”

The highlight of Morocco’s progress was setting a new African record at the 2022 World Cup, where they reached the semifinal – becoming the first nation from Africa to do so.

The various national teams of Morocco have been impressive in major tournaments as well.

The country has been praised for its huge investment in football, boasting some of the best sporting facilities in Africa.

Ghana’s failure to progress from the stage at the 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations recently has rekindled debates about the country’s failure at major international tournaments in the last 16 months.