Vice President Dr Bawumia and wife, Samira are attracting all the eyeballs on social media following her latest post.

The Second Lady, taking to her Instagram page, captured the two serving couple goals as they appear at a Town Hall meeting the veep addressed.

Mrs Bawumia, who is known for her great fashion sense, did not disappoint. She rocked her nicely fitted Kaba and slit with her hijab and matching nose mask.

Dr Bawumia was spotted in a black suit as he walks majestically by his wife.

Mrs Samira, posting the photo, lauded the New Patriotic Party government for the work done so far, and expressed hope they will retain power in the December polls.

H.E. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia @mbawumia gave a brilliant account of the numerous infrastructural projects undertaken by the Akufo-Addo government, in the last three and a half years in office. (1/2).

Watch the photo below: