Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been trending on Twitter after he declared his choice of the Ghana Card over road interchanges in the country’s quest for development.

Speaking at the Accra Business School, Dr Bawumia said the national identification card is more beneficial than 1,000 interchanges.

“We have implemented a national identification system and today we have 16 million Ghanaians with unique identities and that is a major transformation. And sometimes a lot of people don’t even appreciate what the impact of the Ghana Card is.

“But if you gave me 1,000 interchanges and a Ghana Card, I will choose the Ghana Card because it is more impactful,” he said on Thursday.

His comment, however, has not sat well with many social media users.

Taking to the microblogging network, tweeps wondered how development could be facilitated by the Ghana Card when infrastructural projects like interchanges are critical to the growth of the economy.

“The value of Ghana Card is worth more than 1,000 Interchanges and that’s a fact.  Please let us be serious,” a user noted.

Some were of the view that, although Ghana Card is important, good roads, in especially rural areas, could improve the agricultural sector.




