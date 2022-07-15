Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been trending on Twitter after he declared his choice of the Ghana Card over road interchanges in the country’s quest for development.
Speaking at the Accra Business School, Dr Bawumia said the national identification card is more beneficial than 1,000 interchanges.
“We have implemented a national identification system and today we have 16 million Ghanaians with unique identities and that is a major transformation. And sometimes a lot of people don’t even appreciate what the impact of the Ghana Card is.
“But if you gave me 1,000 interchanges and a Ghana Card, I will choose the Ghana Card because it is more impactful,” he said on Thursday.
His comment, however, has not sat well with many social media users.
The value of Ghana Card is worth more than 100 Interchanges and that's a fact. please let us be serious 😠
Taking to the microblogging network, tweeps wondered how development could be facilitated by the Ghana Card when infrastructural projects like interchanges are critical to the growth of the economy.
“The value of Ghana Card is worth more than 1,000 Interchanges and that’s a fact. Please let us be serious,” a user noted.
Who will ever think of comparing the Ghana card to infrastructure? The country is turning into a nursery class.
Some were of the view that, although Ghana Card is important, good roads, in especially rural areas, could improve the agricultural sector.
As it stands now we need the roads cos the whole population doesn't even have the Ghana card not to talk of its benefits. Vice President Bawumia come again. How can you tell me this Story??😏😏
Dr Bawumia is the perfect representation of "you can't shame the shameless" 🤣
Bawumia said something stupid and people were clapping. Ghana Card over infrastructure? Chale in this Country our leaders really don't rate us and we have too many illiterates who are pulling us down and supporting things like this in the name of politics.
Bawumia will not kill me o. 😂😂😂
"If you gave me 1000 interchanges and a Ghana Card, I will choose the Ghana Card" – Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
Ghana card can now buy you gobe without money
My Kumasi people that endure the traffic on the Abuakwa – Tanoso road, @MBawumia says after using the Sofoline built by JDM, just take your Ghana card and it will fly you straight to Abuakwa.
End of announcement.