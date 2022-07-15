All set for NPP National Delegates Conference tomorrow

All is set for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to elect new leaders at the national level.

Chairman of the party’s Elections Committee, Peter Mac-Manu, says relevant mechanisms and protocols have been put in place for the national executive election slated for Saturday, July 16 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

He noted that the party is currently meeting all aspirants to address any last-minute concern ahead of the National Delegates Conference.

“The various canopies are being erected left, right and center [at the Accra Sports stadium] and everything is on course. Yesterday we handed over what in NPP circles we call delegates album or the register with the delegates to the Electoral Commission,” he told JoyNews on Friday.

JoyNews’ Blessed Sogah, who is at the Accra Sports stadium monitoring events, reports that security has been deployed to the stadium to prepare grounds for the election.

Overall, 47 aspirants have been cleared and are contesting for the various national executive positions of the party.

The elections will take place on July 16 and July 17.