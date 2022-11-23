The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has left many shocked with a dazzling video as he rallies behind the Black Stars to excel in Qatar.

Ghana will open their World Cup account on Thursday against Portugal in their first group game before facing South Korea and Uruguay in the subsequent fixtures.

Ahead of the game, Dr Bawumia shared a positive message to the players and the entire nation.

In a jaw dropping video, the Vice President was spotted showing off his moves including a rainbow flick, and a few of which many couldn’t possibly do at his age.

“The moment has come for the Black Stars to take on the world. We have a group of talented players who have been selected and they cannot be intimidated by anyone. I want to urge the Black Stars to go on play their hearts out for Mother Ghana. We can stun the world, we have done it before and we can do it again,” he said after catching his breath.

“They should go out and emulate the historic deeds of their predecessors. God bless you all. We can do it. Go Ghana Go! Go Black Stars go.”

The Black Stars take on Portugal on Thursday in Group H before facing South Korea and Uruguay.

The Black Stars will be hoping to progress from the group stage after missing out in their last appearance of the tournament, Brazil 2014.