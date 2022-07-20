The New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s Constituency Chairman for Mfantseman in the Central Region is dead.

Alhaji Gibrine Adams died on Tuesday, July 19, following a short illness.

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, announced the death on his Facebook page.

The cause of death is not immediately known.

Dr Bawumia has taken to his Facebook timeline to eulogise the deceased for his dedication and service to the party.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s son, Gibrine Adams who confirmed the story said Mr Adams will be buried today, Wednesday, July 20, at 10 am.

However, the final funeral rite will be held on Saturday, July 23.