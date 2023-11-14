The Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Monday visited Parliament to engage with the Majority Caucus.

The visit was to thank the NPP members who supported him during the presidential primaries and also express his profound gratitude to them.

Dr Bawumia accompanied by some of his campaign team members met the caucus led by the Majority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh and his First Deputy, Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

The Vice President, after the 4th November elections, has engaged the leadership of the party, his contenders; Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Afriyie Akoto, and Addai Nimo, as well as consulting all other stakeholders as the NPP prepares towards elections in 2024.

Dr. Bawumia in his previous engagement with the NPP leadership praised them for their sacrifice towards the successful organisation and conduct of the election which he noted, has been described by all and sundry as transparent, free and fair.

He is expected to embark on a regional tour in the coming days to express his gratitude and vision to the party members and Ghanaians in general.

