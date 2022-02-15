Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Monday launched an Integrated Online Learning Program (IOLP) offering over 3,000 free certificated courses and industry attachment for the youth as well as professionals.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Bawumia emphasised that the need for digital inclusion has never been so important than now.

“Digitisation has become the protagonist for change in the education sector. From the Ghana card to mobile money interoperability, Ghana is on the move to improve the efficiency by which we govern ourselves,” he said.

He also pointed out that the advancement of ICT has called for online learning as a feasible and economically appropriate means of extending quality higher education.

This, he noted, will offer several benefits including saving time and money, better retention of taught material, and consistent and standardised training every time for every learner.

The program will be run by the University of Ghana (Legon) in collaboration with international partners including Alison, Leyden Educational Foundation and SOLNetwork.

However, it is unclear when it will be operational.