Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has opened up on his relationship with Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia which he says goes way back.

“Let me single out one person, he is also a father but I can claim that he happens to be my son too and that’s the Vice President sitting right by me,” he said.

According to him, the Vice President is like a true son who has remained loyal to him over the years.

“Sheer coincidence but you may not know that I started being a father in 1963 and that happen to be the year the Vice President was born. My son whose birthday falls in September that year could not make it to this event but on October 7 this guy here popped out and then we’ve related so beautifully.

“It’s not just for this occasion but once I noticed him, he became like a son. He is a true son, very loyal,” he eulogised.

The former President made this pronouncement as Dr Bawumia and his wife, Samira among others joined him at his Peduase lodge residence on Sunday for a Fathers’ Day event.

He touted Dr Bawumia’s presence at the event as touching as they weren’t even sure he was going to make it since he was in the North at the time of the invite.

“In your narration, you said when the planners decided to invite the Vice President, you learnt he had gone to the North for some duties and you even doubted whether he will manage to come.

“But you phoned him and with his signature giggling he said if it’s J.A. Kufuor I’m coming. That’s so touching, very touching but probably that is how a son should behave towards a father,” he added.

In his closing remarks, President Kufuor offered a prayer for the veep, declaring “I pray for the Vice President, May God bless him.”

Listen to Kufuor in the audio above: