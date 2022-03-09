Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has cut sod for the construction of a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) School at Essikado in the Western Region.

When completed, the Essikado Model JHS and all subsequent ones will have five laboratories to provide practical training in Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Computer Science, Robotics and Artificial Intelligence.

It will also have facilities to train hundreds of pupils, dormitories, recreational and accommodation facilities for both students and teachers.

Dr Bawumia at the ceremony emphasised that ultimately Ghana’s economic development and stability are dependent on the ability to invent and develop new products.

This, he stated, requires technological innovation which is obtainable through the expertise of specialists with knowledgeable science, technology, engineering and mathematics research and the Government is focused on that.

Present at the ceremony was the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Essikado-Ketan MP, Joe Ghartey, Deputy Education Minister; Rev Ntim Fordjour, among others.

In accordance with government’s education strategic plan, targeted at increasing science to humanities ratio, from the current one of 40 to 60 to the desired 60 to 40 in favour of science, it is repositioning our educational system, anchored on STEM education.

In view of this, President Nana Akufo-Addo cut the first sod for construction at East Legon in January 2022.