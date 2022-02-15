Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and Samira Bawumia on Monday, February 14, 2022, marked 18 years since they got married.

Both the Vice President and his wife took to social media to share with the world, their love and joy as they celebrated the anniversary.

They referred to each other as “Sweetheart” and accompanied their messages with a red love emoji.

According to Dr Bawumia, it still feels like yesterday when he agreed to spend the rest of his life with Mrs Samira Bawumia. He used the opportunity to thank her for being by his side for all these years.

“Happy anniversary sweetheart. Still feels like yesterday but it is indeed 18 years. Thanks for being there for me. I love you and cherish you,” he tweeted.

Happy anniversary sweetheart. Still feels like yesterday but it is indeed 18 years. Thanks for being there for me. I love you and cherish you. ❤️ https://t.co/EZYxfm66XX — Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (@MBawumia) February 14, 2022

On Mrs Samira Bawumia’s Twitter page, she wrote “Happy 18th Wedding Anniversary, Sweetheart.”

February 14, was a special day for the duo and millions of people worldwide because it was Valentine’s Day.

Husbands and wives, boyfriends and girlfriends, friends with benefits stormed social media platforms to show love to their partners.

They left a heartwarming message for their better halves, briefly talking about how their lives would not be the same and how they cherish their partners.