Sparks flew during a lively exchange on Citi TV’s Thursday night discussion between spokespersons representing their candidates in the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer contest.

Dr. Gideon Boako, speaking for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s camp, clashed with Sylvester Tetteh, the Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie and representative of John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen’s camp.

The topic at hand was the potential consequences for incumbent MPs openly endorsing their preferred flagbearer candidates.

During the show, Sylvester Tetteh suggested that certain MPs might face repercussions during the party’s upcoming parliamentary primaries due to their support for particular flagbearer candidates.

He stated, “Some of these MPs will lose their seats when we hold our primaries in February, despite the number you claim to be following instructions or gauging the ground.”

In a swift response, Dr. Gideon Boako retorted that this possibility extended to the Bortianor-Ngleshie MP as well as any other MPs who had declared their allegiance to the former trade and industry ministry representative.

“This applies to you and all MPs supporting Mr. Kyerematen; there’s no doubt about that,” asserted the spokesperson for the vice president.

This back-and-forth exchange continued as the two debated the basis on which certain MPs might face consequences for their endorsements in the party’s presidential primaries.

The NPP is scheduled to hold a special delegates congress. During this event, 956 selected party members will cast their votes to narrow down the field of flagbearer candidates to just five, in preparation for a general congress in November.