Based on intelligence, Police at Bawku suspect the ongoing crisis is beyond the reported chieftaincy dispute.

Information gathered indicated that the recent attack in the Upper East Region was fueled by chieftaincy dispute which started decades ago.

However, the Divisional Police Commander, Superintendent Simon Akabati, suspects criminals are taking advantage of the shambolic state of the district to launch their attacks.

According to him, the situation at Bawku is mind-blowing, and gunshots have been the order of the day.

Furthermore, he disclosed investigations have hit a dead-end as residents have denied the police cooperation. For the fear of their lives, some residents have been tight-lipped.

Currently, the main focus of the police is restoring calm and fishing out pepertrators, but that is a challenge due to insufficient personnel.

Superintendent Simon Akabati, in an interview on Adom TV’s Big Agenda, called for reinforcement.

In the last few months, series of violence and killings have rocked Bawku over what was believed to be chieftaincy dispute.

The development has interrupted normal activities; schools have closed down, markets not in session and residents constantly looking over their shoulders.

Over 40 persons, including at least five military persons have been killed in the renewed clashes.

Four arrests have been made so far.