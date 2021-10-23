Another person claiming to be one of DMX‘ children has surfaced to join the legal struggles over the late rapper’s estate.

DMX, whose real name was Earl Simmons, died in April at the age of 50 of a heart attack brought on by cocaine and was reported in life to have 15 children.

The latest person to claim to be one of DMX’ children is a Georgia woman named Raven Barmer-Simmons according to Page Six. +5

Raven, who recently got in touch with some of DMX’ other grown children, is now the 15th person alleged to be one of his progeny.

All of them will need to get paternity tested amid the ongoing legal scuffle over the estate which is said to be about $1 million.

As of this Friday three of his sons – Xavier, Tacoma, and Sean Simmons – have been declared temporary administrators of the DMX estate.

DMX shared Xavier, Tacoma and Sean with his ex-wife Tashera Simmons whom he remained married to from 1999 to 2014.

Mourning: DMX’ ex-wife Tashera Simmons (front left) and fiancee Desiree Lindstrom (front right) are seen leading a group of his children at his memorial in New York in April

At the time of his death, he had a fiancee named Desiree Lindstrom, who was also the mother of his youngest child, his five-year-old son Exodus.

After his death, she tried unsuccessfully to be declared to have been his ‘common-law wife’ and to get administrator status of the estate.

DMX died without a will with an estate that is thought to be in debt – after facing years of legal problems involving money.

He spent the majority of 2018 and the beginning of 2019 serving 10 months of a yearlong prison sentence after pleading guilty to tax evasion in 2017.

The way he was: DMX was married to Tashera from 1999 to 2014; they are pictured with their children at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York in 2003

Upon his release in 2019 he was to begin paying $2.3 million in restitution to the government, according to a TMZ report.

Some of the legal issues he has been involved with over the past couple of decades also include financial disputes involving his children.

His babies: Three of his sons, Xavier, Tacoma and Sean Simmons, whom he is pictured with when they were children, are now the temporary administrators of the DMX estate

She was awarded $1.5 million in damages in 2008 after he claimed she ‘raped’ him while he was unconscious.

In 2013 DMX attempted unsuccessfully to file for bankruptcy to reorganize among other concerns his child support debt, which at that point surpassed $1.2 million.

By 2015 he had landed in even hotter water and was sentenced to six months in prison for delinquency on $400,000 of child support.

Shortly before Exodus was born DMX claimed in an interview that he had fathered children with a total of nine women.

While appearing on The Breakfast Club he said he selected the mothers of his children ‘just like a dog. I sniff the a**. I wag my tail.’

When asked whether his children knew each other he replied: ‘Some of them have met others,’ adding: ‘I ain’t a total piece of s***. I ain’t have kids in the same county. Yeah, I snipped up. I got a few in New York; I got a few in Cali.’