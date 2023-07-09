FC Barcelona and Spain legend, Luis Suárez Miramontes, has passed away aged 88.

Luisito, as he was fondly called, was pronounced dead on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

The former Inter Milan midfielder is regarded as one of the greatest Spanish footballers of all time.

Inter mourned their former star and manager in a statement released via the club website on Sunday morning.

The statement partly read: “Saying goodbye to Luisito leaves us with a deep melancholy: the nostalgia of his perfect and inimitable football, which in fact inspired generations, joins the memory of a unique footballer and a great, great Inter player.”

Inter remembers Luis Suárez Miramontes.

Barcelona also wrote on Twitter, “Football legend. Barça legend: 253 games 141 goals 2x La Liga (1958/59, 1959/60) 2x Copa de España (1956/57, 1958/59) 2x Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (1957/58, 1959/60) 1x Ballon d’Or (1960) We will really miss you. Rest in peace, Luis Suárez Miramontes.”

We will really miss you. Rest in peace, Luis Suárez Miramontes.

During his time at Barcelona, Suarez secured two La Liga titles, leaving an indelible mark on the club’s history.

His impact was not limited to Barcelona alone, as he inspired Inter Milan to two European Cup victories in 1964 and 1965, etching his name in the annals of the Nerazzurri’s illustrious journey.

On the international stage, Suarez played a pivotal role in Spain’s triumph at the 1964 European Championship.

His exceptional skills and contributions made him a cherished figure among fans, not only in Barcelona and Milan but across the entire nation of Spain.