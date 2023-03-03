Barcelona beat Real Madrid 1-0 in a fiery Copa del Rey first leg semi-final.

The hosts started El Clasico as the better team but it was Xavi’s men who scored with it going down as an Eder Militao own goal.

Barca pounced on a bad touch and Franck Kessie’s shot was saved by Thibaut Courtois, yet the stop ended up hitting the Brazilian centre-back and rolling over the line.

Real Madrid pushed hard to level up the tie in the second half but struggled to create a clear cut chance with the visitors defending excellently, restricting them throughout the second half by sitting deep.

The best chance fell to Barca on the break, Kessie was left shocked as his goal-bound shot was blocked by his own man Ansu Fati.

The second leg at the Nou Camp is on April 5 with the winner set to play Osasuna or Athletic Bilbao in the final.