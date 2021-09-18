A 35-year-old teller, Elorm Cudjoe, has been remanded into police custody for alleged defilement.

This was at the Tamale Circuit court, presided over by Twumesi Williams, with the trial adjourned to Thursday, September 23, 2021.

The suspect pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement levelled against him.

According to the prosecutor, the suspect was arrested by police at Sawla in the Sawla district of the Savannah region for allegedly defiling a 14-year -old girl.

The parents of the victim on Police interrogation said the victim left home at about 1500hrs to sell vegetables but did not return at about 1800 hours.

Police received information that the victim was in the home of the suspect.

They proceeded to the Bank and the suspect was escorted to his place of abode at Changbayiri and found the victim.

He added the victim revealed that the suspect has been her boyfriend for the past two months and he invited her to his place on September 12, 2021, and refused to allow her leave and had several rounds of sexual intercourse with her.

The suspect was sent back to his workplace where the manager assured the police he will be handed over to the police after close of work which he did.