The Upper East Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has lifted the ban on tricycle operations at Bawku.

The development, according to the Council, comes on the back of numerous public appeals on challenges they face commuting to work due to the ban.

In the wake of the reviewed restrictions, the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) is, however, expected to register all the tricycles and ascribe identification numbers to them.

“The REGSEC hereby directs the MUSEC to ensure strict enforcement of this directive,” a statement from the Council directed.

