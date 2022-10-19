Nigeria football legend, Jay-Jay Okocha, has insisted that all the five African representatives at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will fail at the tournament.

Ghana, Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, and Cameroon will represent Africa at the 22nd edition of the global showpiece in Qatar.

Africa’s best achievement in the history of the World Cup has been at the quarter-finals where only three countries Cameroon, Senegal, and Ghana chalked the feat in 1990, 2002, and 2010 respectively.

The continent aims at breaking the jinx at next month’s World Cup by reaching the semi-finals but Nigeria’s great Okocha thinks otherwise.

“It is the first time I’m not confident about Africa’s chances in the World Cup,” Jay Jay Okocha said as quoted by Cartonsport.com.

“If you look at Asia and North America, they seem stronger and more advanced than us. We were already 50 paces behind South America and Europe, and now North America and Asia seem to be ahead of us.

“We have hopes in Senegal and Morocco, they seem the strongest. Tunisia, Ghana, and Cameroon seem to be stepping stone for other teams to reach the knockout stages.

Okocha made an appearance at the World Cup three times with Nigeria in 1994, 1998, and 2002 editions.

Ghana, who make a return to the tournament after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia, take on Portugal in their opening game in Group H on November 24.

The Black Stars will then play South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively in the other group games.

The Mundial has been scheduled to kick off from November 20 to December 18.