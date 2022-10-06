Government has pegged the producer price for cocoa at GH¢800 per bag of 64kg, depicting a 21% increase from GH¢10,560 per tonne to GH¢12,800 per tonne.

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, announced this at a press briefing on Wednesday.

“The 21% rise in the producer price of cocoa is a testament to Government’s resolve to ensure farmers earn a decent income and make cocoa farming lucrative.

“Government will continue to implement initiatives to build a robust, resilient and sustainable cocoa industry where cocoa farmers and their communities will thrive,” he said.

The new price, he said, takes effect from Friday, October 14, 2022, for the 2022-2023 crop season.