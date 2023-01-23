The great lion Sam Nartey George never lets an opportunity to flaunt himself slip past.

The confident Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram took to his Instagram to send a special shout-out to himself and God for witnessing his 38th year on earth.

Sharing a throwback photo, the astute politician proved he has always been a contented and happy person since birth.

His first professional photo, believed to have been taken over 37 years ago, captured him all smiles as he took the shot like a pro.

Little Sam George was a bubbly and chubby baby, a trait he has maintained even in his adulthood.

Sam George shared the photos to express gratitude for the purposeful years ahead, and offer praises to God for his mercies.

“HE knows my name. HE has held me in the hollow of His mighty hand. His banner over me is love. HE is my Father and calls me His own. HE is not done yet with me! I remain clay in His hand. My heart is full of praise,” he captioned.