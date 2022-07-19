Nasara Coordinator of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa, is promising to make the wing very attractive.

According to him, he is going to work hard to justify the confidence reposed in him by the delegates.

Mr Futa retained his position after the elections at the party’s national delegates’ conference held on July 16, 2022, and July 17, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

He beat six other contenders including Haruna Maiga, Abdul Rahman Diallo, Awal Mohammed, Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo and Abdul-Muazu Kunata to retain the position.

At the end of the polls, he secured 328 votes, followed closely by Abdul-Muazu Kunata, who obtained 199 votes.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Monday, he said the votes garnered have really humbled him.

Though he knew he would win, he said he did not expect the margin given the number of people who challenged him for the position.

The NPP Nasara Coordinator said he has been energised to secure more votes for the party, especially in the zongo communities.

He said his focus will be helping the NPP break the eight ahead of the 2024 general election.