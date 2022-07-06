A former Attorney General, Ayikoi Otoo, has resigned from the race to become the National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The former High Commissioner to Canada had earlier pledged to whip up the attention of ministers and government appointees for the needs of the party, if he won the race.

But speaking ahead of the NPP’s national Delegates Conference, Chairman of the party’s election committee, Peter Mac Manu announced that Mr Otoo has communicated his decision to abandon the contest.

According to Mac Manu, the former A-G made this known in a letter on Monday, July 4, 2022.