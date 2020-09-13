Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew featured for their respective clubs as the 2020/21 English Premier League and Championship commence.

Jordan helped Crystal Palace to record a 1:0 win over Southampton.

A Wilfried Zaha goal on the 13th minute after he was assisted by Andros Townsend served as the winning goal to send Southampton back to the St. Mary’s with no point.

Jordan Ayew lasted the entire duration of the game.

Jordan Ayew surrounded by Southampton players

In the Skybet Championship, Andre Ayew was also in action with Swansea City recording a 1:0 win in their opening game.

Andre Ayew earned a starting role when Swansea City visited the Deepdale Grounds to take on Preston North End.

Despite a pulsating encounter in the first half, neither club could get on the scoresheet. Less than 10 minutes after recess, Swansea City had the breakthrough courtesy a strike from Morgan Gibbs-White after he was assisted by Jake Bidwell.

Palace will play Bournemouth in the EFL Cup second-round game before they travel to Old Trafford to play Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Swansea City will host Birmingham at the Liberty Stadium in their second game of the season.