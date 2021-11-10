The Founder of All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, says the Minority’s request for accountability regarding COVID-19 expenditure is necessary.

Speaking on Joy News, he remarked that it is the citizen’s right for the government to be accountable, stating it makes the Minority’s request mandatory.

In his opinion, the well-meaning people of Ghana must be equipped with information on how the government is managing the novel virus in terms of finances.

“Whether people have gotten medications or not we must hold our government responsible for the things they do, it is necessary. It is not about the Minority. It is for government to also come out and tell us their expenditure on COVID and what they have done with COVID money so far,’’ he stressed.

He further explained that the ‘agenda 88’ and other social amenities needed to manage the pandemic are part of COVID plans and should be included in the discussion.

“The Simlo packages, the hospitals they say they are building so far, how much has gone into the building of the agenda 88 hospitals?’’ he quizzed.

He admonished the same energy should be invested in the ‘fellow Ghanaians’ COVID update.

On the address, Mr Ayariga reminded that the respiratory virus is still lurking around and urged President Nana Akufo-Addo to continue the address.

“Now they don’t say it anymore, people think that because the President will not give us update COVID is gone. COVID is not gone go to your hospital people are dying on daily basis and nobody is talking about it, nobody is saying anything. We are reducing every day and the numbers are going down. And the numbers of COVID are going high, and Ghanaian numbers are going down. We are dying and nobody is saying anything,’’ he bemoaned.

Mr Ayariga urged Ghanaians to strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocols since the pandemic is far from over.