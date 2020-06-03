A multi-sector investment conglomerate based in Ghana, Augson Global Limited has advised the general public to be wary of persons cloning the company on social media especially Facebook to swindle people.

A statement signed by CEO of Augson Global, Rudolf Schirmer Ampofo-Domfeh, said the company’s attention was drawn to “some group of criminals” using its corporate information on fake Facebook accounts for fraudulent activities.

“Some unscrupulous individuals are using fake Facebook accounts impersonating Augson Global Limited and its subsidiary company Augson Trading to scam people on Facebook,” the company said in the statement.

The statement disassociated the company from these accounts using one of its subsidiaries’ logo: “Augson Global Fashion Co. GH. Ltd” and “Augson Trading GH. Company Ltd”.

“As at now, Augson doesn’t not know who the perpetrators are but working with the Ghana Police to flush them out. Augson therefore wishes to warn the general public of these criminals, to disregard any transaction or products offered by them, and urged to report to the police when come into contact with these criminals.”

According to the statement, Augson Global only has one Facebook account which is “Augson Global, LLC,” noting that it does not sell or trade on Facebook, neither does Augson Trading have any account on Facebook. “All products from Augson are traded under the specific product brand names not by Augson’s corporate names or pages”.

“Augson urges the public to take note of this information and do well to protect themselves, friends and family from these criminals, as Augson would not be held liable for any harm caused by these acts of criminals. If you seek to engage in any transaction with Augson, visit the official website, and get contact details,” the statement cautioned.