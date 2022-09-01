Member of Parliamentvfor Builsa South is accusing the Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, of being a “public enemy”.

Dr Clement Apaak explained that his refusal to disallow and surcharge to recover public funds is not in the interest of the state.

His comments were in connection with the recent Auditor-General’s report which cited a lot of public institutions misappropriating public funds.

The report, among other things, uncovered financial irregularities amounting to about GH¢17.5 billion in the 2021 audit report of public boards and corporations and other statutory institutions.

It represents a 36 per cent jump from the 2020 figure of GH¢12.85 billion.

Many have questioned why Auditor-General has not taken any legal action to recover the monies for the state.

Dr Clement Apaak

In support, Dr Apaak in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday expressed shock at the posture of the Auditor-General.

He could not fathom why Mr Asiedu is not using powers as affirmed by the Supreme Court to retrieve the monies for the state.

“AG Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu is strangely not interested in recovering/retrieving our funds unaccounted for using the power to disallow and surcharge like his predecessor Yaw Daniel Domelevo,” he stated.

The Builsa MP maintained that the Auditor-General’s refusal to apply the powers to disallow and surcharge means he has no business holding himself as AG and getting paid by the taxes of the same people he is not serving fully.

“He should get the job done or resign,” he fumed.

Dr Apaak added that his [Auditor-General’s] bizarre attitude is helping to embolden the pillaging of the public purse (jump from 12.8B in 2020 to 17.4B in 2021), rather than protecting it.”