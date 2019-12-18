Former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has mounted a spirited defense for President of the United States, Donald Trump who risked being impeached.

RELATED: Trump impeachment: US House ready for historic vote

Mr Jacobs argued that the attempt by the Democratic lawmakers will be politically suicidal ahead of their general election.

Mr Trump is set to become the third United States president in history to be impeached later by the House of Representatives.

READ: Lil Win mocks Hon. Aponkye in latest video [Video]

Democratic lawmakers are ready to approve two impeachment charges against the Republican president on Wednesday.

Mr Trump is expected to face a trial in the Senate next month, but that chamber is controlled by members of his party and it is unlikely to vote that he should be removed from office.

The president has called the process an “attempted coup” and a “scam”.

READ: EC impressed with District Level Elections (Audio)

In support, Mr Jacobs on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday said the position taken by Democrats ahead of the election is wrong.

“I’m for the democrat but for what they are doing, it will rather win more sympathy for Trump and in 2020, he will win,” he said.

Source: Ghana|Adomonline.com|Adwoa Gyasiwaa Agyeman