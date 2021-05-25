Former President John Dramani Mahama has underscored the need for African leaders to create opportunities for the youth.

He said posterity will not forgive them if they dont create enough opportunities for the younger generation to excel.

While reminding Africans to work harder, the former President, in a message to mark African Union (AU) Day, also called on various governments on the continent to improve on the legacy of past leaders.

“Today also reminds us of the need to work harder as a people and governments to improve on the legacy bestowed on us. As the world’s youngest continent, Africa must ensure that our young people have greater access to resources, have a stronger voice in decision-making, and are not discriminated against,” he said.

