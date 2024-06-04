The Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame will face off with lawyers for Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and Richard Jakpa who are standing trial for causing financial loss to the state in processes leading up to the procurement of some ambulances.

The AG has filed an application challenging claims of mistrial and an enquiry into his conduct by the accused persons who are also alleging gross prosecutorial abuse and abuse of the court processes.

In a trial that has been described by some as politically motivated, senior legal practitioners are backing an application by the 1st accused for proceedings to be televised live.

Speaking to JoyNews, a law professor at the University of Ghana School of Law, Appiagyei-Atua said the live broadcast of the proceedings will be progressive.

“This is a case that has generated controversy, so much interest, discussions and debate. So, it has become public interest and people are interested in understanding what the law says on the subject matter and how it will impact their lives, so I think on that score it will be good if it is telecast live”.

On his part, a private legal practitioner, Kwaku Paintsil said although it will be in the interest of the country for cases to be telecast live, resources available to the judiciary may not permit it.

Justice is dispensed in the name of people like you and I, and if we really had the opportunity, then not only this particular case but every case that is in Ghana could be telecast live. But at the end of the day, the real issue is about the resources or funds and what budget the judiciary has for this activity,” he stressed.

