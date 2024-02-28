President Nana Akufo-Addo has lauded the efforts of the Attorney-General’s (AG) office in saving the country from judgment debts.

In his State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament on Tuesday, the President revealed the office has so far saved the nation GH¢10trilion.

“The Attorney-General has continued, in a very effective manner, the tradition under this administration of contesting every civil litigation against the state, and has avoided the numerous judgement debts that used to be given against the state. The Office, as a result, has saved the country over ten trillion Ghana cedis (GH¢10 trillion),” he announced.

Akufo-Addo further announced a new edifice, the Law House, a 12-storey office building, which will house the offices of the Attorney-General and his Ministry will be commissioned in a few weeks.

“I must declare a personal interest in it, as the building was started when I was Attorney General in the Government of President John Agyekum Kufuor, back in 2001,” he said.

ALSO READ: