The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Tarkwa Nsuam, Benjamin Kesse, has appealed to Golden Star Mining Company to rescind its decision and resume work as both the community and the Assembly need them.

Golden Star Resources Ltd at Benso in the Western Region was attacked by some residents barely two weeks ago.

The company was about to carry a blasting exercise so the security officers told some residents who were spotted at the mining site engaging in illegal mining to leave.

The order did not go down well with the youth which resulted in confusion between the youth and the company security officers.

The angry residents set some vehicles of the company ablaze and also destroyed some other property.

The company, after accessing the cost of damage, shut down saying they will need $30 million dollars to remobilise before they resume work.

But the MCE, Benjamine Kesse, speaking on Adom FM’s current Affairs show, Burning Issues, hosted by Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom, said the company has helped the assembly and the community in various ways and it will be a big blow to both the community and the assembly if the company withdraws its service.

“The company doing well in terms of development which lessons the burden of the assembly, it is unfortunate this has occurred. I understand they have incurred losses because this is a big company and people have invested,” the MCE stated.

The Tarkwa Nsuam MCE added that he believes the company has insurance cover which will come in and the assembly is also helping to beef up security to ensure the place is safe so they start work to recover their losses.

Benjamin Kesse stated further that the youth that attacked the company overpowered a police officer who gave a warning shot during the attack and snatched his gun.

Meanwhile, Group Corporate Affairs Manager, Golden Stars Resources Ltd, Gerard Hillary Osei Boakye, in response to the MCE’s appeal, said the place has become a crime scene while the case is in court.

He added that, based on the next court appearance, they will be able to determine whether they are resuming or not.

Mr Boakye explained further that if things go well, they can resume maybe next month but everything will depend on the outcome of the court case.