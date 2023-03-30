District Chief Executive (DCE) for Amansie South, Clement Opoku Gyamfi, has disclosed he has been charged with causing financial loss due to the abandonment of a completed police station project.

According to him, the fully furnished police station which he commissioned in 2020, was built to ensure the safety of the growing populace in the mining district.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam Show, he said upon an inspection by the District Police Commander and Divisional Police commander, he was asked to provide accommodation before police personnel are posted to the area.

As a result, he used state funds to pay a two-year rent for a nine-room house for the officers which has also not been occupied since 2020.

“We built a police station because we believe the edifice alone scares robbers. But it’s been two years since we built the police station and the police have not moved in yet.

“The place is no longer a small rural district or community where residents know each other very well. The population has grown because people from other parts of the country stay in Manso because of the mining activities as means of livelihood. With this, we decided not to take security for granted so we built the police station.

“After auditors audited our account, they’ve sited me for causing financial loss to the assembly,” he explained.

He went on: “It’s been two years since we built the police station but we still don’t have police officers there. We don’t know what to do again. After the place was inspected, we were asked where the police will stay. As a result, we used money from the government, to rent a nine-room house for two years.”

