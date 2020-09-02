Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam in the Central region, Cassiel Ato Forson, has jumped to the defence of former President John Mahama after the latter was accused of promoting ethnocentric comments.

The National House of Chiefs, headed by Togbe Afede XIV, in a press release on Tuesday, demanded that Mr Mahama apologises to the chiefs and people of Akyem for promoting ethnocentric sentiments on his Facebook page.

The National House of Chiefs in no uncertain terms condemned the act of the former president, stressing that such comments had no place in the country’s politics.

But, speaking in an exclusive interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Mr Forson noted that the ethnocentric comments made cannot be attributed to the former president as he specifically did not make them.

“I don’t think the ethnocentric comments should be attributed to Mr Mahama because he wasn’t the one that made the comments, it was Isaac Adongo who made them,” he argued.

“And besides the comment wasn’t referring to the people of Akyem but rather a specific group of people in connection with the Agyapa Royalties deal,” he added.

To him, people are unnecessarily stretching the issue and that, that energy should rather be channeled into substantive matters such as unraveling the secrecy surrounding the Agyapa Royalties deal.

