The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has come under fire once again from the Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, for the ongoing economic turmoil in the nation.

Despite Dr. Bawumia’s reputed expertise, Dr. Forson criticised his failure to meet expectations since assuming office alongside President Akufo-Addo.

Dr. Forson, representing Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam, lambasted Dr. Bawumia’s performance as abysmal, calling for accountability from Ghanaian voters in the upcoming 2024 elections.

During his contribution to the 2024 State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, March 11, Dr. Forson accused Dr. Bawumia of squandering the fiscal space inherited from the previous John Mahama government.

Dr. Forson condemned the Akufo-Addo administration’s management of the country, alleging that it has resulted in significant hardships for the Ghanaian populace.

“Mr Speaker, those who held various lectures on textbook management of the economy have been in charge of Ghana’s economy for the last seven years.

“Despite “resolving” all issues of the economy at those lectures, the reality is that the economy has collapsed on the watch of Dr. Bawumia, the chief lecturer,” he said.