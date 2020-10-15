Eric Ofori Agyarko, the disgruntled New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant of Atiwa East, has made a decision to discontinue all legal processes in order to support the elected Parliamentary Candidate in the region.

Mr Agyarko who made his decision exclusively known to Adomonline.com said his decision is borne out of the love he has for his party.

The decision, according to him, is also part of his desire to see President Akufo-Addo get the required number of MPs he needs to help him govern effectively.

The withdrawal of all court processes, he added is also aimed at supporting the NPP PC of Atiwa to annex the seat and also demonstrate that he holds no personal grudges.

Mr Agyarko, until this announcement, has been battling his party in court over his disqualification ahead of the NPP’s parliamentary primaries in Atiwa East.

“Unity is the only way to maintain power and I urge all disgruntled aspirants to follow suit and support the party to canvas for votes going into the December elections,” he urged.

In the round up to the NPP’s parliamentary primaries, Mr Agyarko was disqualified by the party’s vetting committee in the constituency.

He was, among other things, accused of sponsoring a demonstration against President Akufo-Addo, allegations he has denied, forcing him to resort to court for redress.

But, his latest announcement means that all sleeping dogs will now lie.