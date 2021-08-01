The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has invited the embattled former Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North, Joe Gyakye Quayson, for interrogation.

This follows a complaint lodged by the Central Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Richard Takyi Mensah.

A source at the Police CID Headquarters says Mr Quayson has been served with a letter to appear before it for interrogation.

He will either appear on August 3 or 6, 2021, the source added. Mr Quayson was on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, stripped of being an MP after the Cape Court High annulled the 2020 Parliamentary Election held in Assin North constituency and ordered for a fresh election to be held.

The court, which was presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye, restrained Mr Quayson from holding himself as MP for the Assin North constituency.

Mr Quayson filed his nomination forms to contest for MP for the Assin North Constituency when the Electoral Commission of Ghana opened the nomination between October 5 to 9, 2020.

As part of the nomination forms, Mr Quayson signed a Statutory Declaration under Part IV of the forms before a Judicial Officer that he did not owe allegiance to any country other than Ghana.

He subsequently went ahead to contest the parliamentary election on December 7, 2020, which he won.

Michael Ankomah-Nimfah, who had knowledge about Mr Quayson’s Canadian Citizenship, then petitioned the Director-General, CID, to conduct a criminal investigations into an alleged false declaration made by Mr Quayson. Mr Quayson had renounced his Canadian citizenship in December 2020.

Therefore, he must be restrained from performing the duties of an MP.

The court, having listened to the plea advanced by Lawyer Frank Davies, Gary Nimako and Frank Kusi, Counsel for Mr Ankomah-Nimfah, and counter-argument by Abraham Amalibah and Adu Yeboah, Counsel for Mr Quayson, granted the injunction.

“It is hereby ordered that James Quayson a.k.a. James Gyakye is hereby restrained from holding himself out as MP-Elect for the Assin North constituency within the Central Region of the Republic of Ghana and further presenting himself to be sworn in as Member of Parliament-Elect as such until the final determination of the Petition filed against him by the applicant.”

Despite the court directive, Mr Quayson still presented himself to be sworn in as the MP for Assin North Constituency.

He even took part in the voting of the Speaker of Parliament, an exercise he was advised by the Clerk of Parliament not to be part of but ignored.

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, prayed to the Clerk of Parliament to allow Mr Quayson to participate in the election of the Speaker and “let him bear the consequences” thereafter.

Having gone through the full stretch of the court hearing, Mr Quayson was found guilty of having not renounced his Canadian citizen when filing his nomination.

As a result, his Renunciation Certificate of Canadian Citizenship was issued on November 26, 2020, with his renunciation taking effect same date.

Now, he faces another herculean challenge, the case of perjury to cross. Moments after the Cape Coast High Court ruling, Mr Mensah, petitioned the CID to press criminal charges against Mr Quayson for committing perjury.“

“Mr Quayson has perjured himself by lying under oath, and I have taken steps to petition your office for official criminal investigations to be conducted.

“Accordingly, I have attached for your attention the following documents: Biodata page of Canadian Passport bearing the name Mr James Quayson issued on 03-10-2016; Biodata page of Ghanaian Passport bearing the name Mr James Gyakye Quayson issued on 02-08-2019; and Ghanaian Passport application form completed by Mr James Gyakye Quayson dated 30-07-2019,” the petition filed by Mr Mensah in part read.