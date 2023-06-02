National Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not retain the Assin North seat with sympathy votes.

Henry Nana Boakye explained that the dynamics in the area is beyond voting for a personality who was ousted out of Parliament for engaging in illegality.

Ahead of the Assin North bye-election on June 27, the NDC is confident of winning the seat after its deposed Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson, declared his intention to contest again.

This is a big gamble by the opposition party as its candidate is facing criminal charges in court. If found guilty, Mr Quayson could face 10 years in prison in hard labour.

But Nana Boakye on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday said the NDC is engaging in emotional blackmail by retaining Mr Quayson as its candidate.

Unfortunately, he said the people at Assin North are very discerning and will not fall for the antics of the opposition.

He said: “94 percent of the people at Assin North are educated and will not vote because of sympathy. They deserve better.”

The NPP National Organiser said they have done all grounds works and will field a competent candidate to contest the election.

He charged voters at Assin North to look beyond theatrics and vote massively for NPP to continue the developments in the area.

In a rebuttal, National Organiser of the NDC, Joseph Yamin, said they have already won the bye-election.

He said the people of Assin North appreciate the good works of Mr Quayson and will vote massively for him.

The NDC National Organiser stated that the roads being contracted in the area are not enough to buy the votes of the people.

Mr Yamin predicted a landslide victory for the NDC at the end of the bye-election.

