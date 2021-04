An Assemblies of God pastor, Mr Godfred Amofa, is said to have been discovered dead at Atwea Mountains where he holds prayer sessions.

According to a report by Mighty FM in Mampong, the pastor, though was found in a sleeping position, had died overnight.

The actual cause of death is yet to be established as the Nsuta Divisional Polive has been alerted and have commenced investigations.

Pastor Amofa is a well known pastor who preaches at camp 5 on the mountains.