General Secretary of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), who is aspiring for president, has announced several juicy packages for members of the Union if given the nod to lead.

Mrs Deborah Freeman, speaking at her manifesto launch under the theme; ‘Building a Modern and a Stronger MUSIGA,’ hinted of over nine objectives to roll out to the benefit of all Union members.

According to the former Central Regional Secretary of MUSIGA, if she is voted for as president of the Musicians Union of Ghana, she will make the union stronger and to be vibrant.

She announced that her administration will set up MUSIGA National and Regional Musical live bands, with set of musical instruments, costumes, vehicles (buses and trucks) and heavy-duty standby generator for commercial purposes.

General Secretary of MUSIGA, Deborah Freeman

“The bands will back all artistes in initiated concerts and tours. This would also be a revenue stream for the National and Regional offices of the Union,” Mrs Freeman said.

She continued by saying she will establish rehearsal and recording studios, TV and radio station as well as secure for the head office a fully furnished studio to promote craft.

“We will rebrand Ghana Music Week Festival to celebrate Ghana Music, Arts and Culture annually,“ she added.

The Founder of the Deborah Freeman Foundation said again that, currently, the constitution of MUSIGA is very porous with lots of inconsistencies so if she becomes president, she will ensure annual delegates conference or constitutional review and do a thorough review of the union’s constitution to remove ambiguity and inconsistencies.

She went ahead to say, if she is given the nod, her outfit will undertake a number of programmes or organise a workshop to build the capacity for leadership and members.

The MUSIGA President aspirant mentioned that she as president of the Union will ensure teamwork, unity, welfare of members and accountability will be her hallmark.