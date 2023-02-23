Son of National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has joined the party’s parliamentary race.

Charles Asiedu recently declared his intention to contest in the party’s Tano South parliamentary primary.

He is a former organiser of the party in the Ahafo Region.

He is seeking to replace Hannah Bissue (current Women’s Organiser) who has been NDC’s candidate in the constituency since 2012, winning it once.

Three more people are challenging him for the slot.

He served as two-term branch organiser before becoming a Deputy Brong Ahafo Regional Organiser.

He has a close relationship with Dr Bissiw serving as her campaign manager for the successful National Women’s Organiser bids in 2018 and 2022.

Charles (arrowed) joined by Hanna Bissiw and other NDC activists during a protest at Techiman

He holds a Master of Arts Degree in Organisational Leadership and Governance from the University of Ghana Business School. He is also a product of the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

He has a certificate in Political Leadership and Party Organisation from the NDC’s Ghana Institute of Social Democracy.

His expertise are communication, political marketing and branding, research, governance, strategic planning and human resource development.